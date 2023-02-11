Sat. Feb 11th, 2023
Feds Find Another Classified Document During Search of Pence’s Home

Adriano Machado/Reuters

A five-hour search of former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana on Friday turned up another document with classified markings, adding to the small cache of documents found at the house last month.

The FBI combed through the home in a planned search. An adviser to Pence said afterwards that agents removed one document with classified marking as well as six pages without classified markings.

After an aide found “a small number” of classified documents on the property last month, Pence’s legal team agreed to Friday’s search and coordinated its timing with the Justice Department.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

