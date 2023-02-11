Disney Plus is offering a rare deal on its ad-supported plan — here’s how to save on your first 3 months of service

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

You can save on a Disney Plus membership just in time for the premiere of “The Mandalorian” season three in March.

Disney Plus

Disney Plus is offering a discount on its ad-supported plan for new and returning members.

For a limited time, Disney Plus Basic is $7/month for your first three months.

In total, the deal saves you $3 over the promotional period — a small but rare discount.

Disney Plus is home to a ton of movies and shows from popular brands like Disney, Marvel, and “Star Wars,” including hit series like “The Mandalorian” and blockbuster movies like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Though the service rarely offers deals, for a limited time, you can snag an ad-supported plan with a small but sweet discount.

New and eligible returning subscribers can get their first three months of the ad-supported Disney Plus Basic plan for $7 a month. Since Disney Plus Basic typically costs $8 a month, this deal will save you a total of $3 over the three-month promo period.

On paper, $3 off may not look like a huge deal, but Disney Plus rarely offers discounts. Outside of Disney Plus Day in September and Black Friday in November, we hardly ever see the service offer sales, making this one of the few times of year to save.

How to get the Disney Plus deal

Getting this Disney Plus discount is as simple as signing up: just visit the Disney Plus website and subscribe to the ad-supported Basic plan. Your first three months will cost $7 a month. After the promo period, your membership will auto-renew at $8 a month unless you cancel, which you can do at any time.

The promotion is only available to new and returning subscribers with no active subscription. Disney Plus describes the deal as a limited-time offer, but the company hasn’t announced an end date for the discount.

For more information about the streaming service, check out our complete guide to Disney Plus with a full breakdown of plans, features, and content.

Read the original article on Business Insider