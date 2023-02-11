Sat. Feb 11th, 2023
News

Family at Centre of Surrey School Race Attack Branded ‘Neighbours From Hell’

By

Feb 11, 2023 , , , , , , ,
Family at Centre of Surrey School Race Attack Branded ‘Neighbours From Hell’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

to turn themselves in.”Residents of Stanwell, Surrey, have labeled the family at the center of a school race attack ‘neighbours from hell’ and said they have gone into hiding after the attack. Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with racial aggravation, while police urge another 15-year-old teenager to turn herself in. Locals claim they have been plagued by a campaign of harassment and anti-social behavior from the family, consisting of a mother in her 30s and three daughters. Furious protesters held a rally outside the school and marched to the family’s address, where an angry protester tried to kick in the front door.

Family at Centre of Surrey School Race Attack Branded ‘Neighbours From Hell’

By

Related Post

News

Live: Aid trickles in as death toll from Turkey-Syria quakes surpasses 24,000

Feb 11, 2023
News

Donald Trump Criticizes Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Performance

Feb 11, 2023
News

incident ‘Secret Service Accused of Cover-Up in Hunter Biden Gun Incident: Maybe We Were Asked for a Favor?’

Feb 11, 2023

You missed

News

Live: Aid trickles in as death toll from Turkey-Syria quakes surpasses 24,000

Feb 11, 2023
News

Donald Trump Criticizes Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Performance

Feb 11, 2023
News

incident ‘Secret Service Accused of Cover-Up in Hunter Biden Gun Incident: Maybe We Were Asked for a Favor?’

Feb 11, 2023
News

Biden and Lula vow to defend democracy in the Americas

Feb 11, 2023
Generated by Feedzy