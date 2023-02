WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A 33-year-old man, Kamal Eljamal, has been arrested after allegedly shooting a 37-year-old woman, paralyzing her upper spinal cord. CCTV footage showed Eljamal dropping the woman off at Bankstown Hospital before fleeing the scene. He is currently in Parramatta Bail Court awaiting trial.

Kamal Eljamal Arrested for Condell Park Shooting in Southwest Sydney