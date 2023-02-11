Sat. Feb 11th, 2023
Everything to know about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Everything to know about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the wilderness ends with Link and Zelda promising to restore Hyrule’s majesty – making it “go even further” than it originally was, says Zelda, even though her power is diminished. although The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been described as a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, Nintendo has been quite secretive about where and how the story continues. Nintendo even kept it Tears of the KingdomThe company’s name has been kept secret for years and will not be revealed until 2022 as the company said the reveal would “give too much away”.

