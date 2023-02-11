This Anti-aging LED Lip Light Is the Next Best Thing to Fillers

Scouted/The Daily Beast/CurrentBody.

LED Face Masks harnessing the anti-aging superpowers of red light therapy have been a staple in the at-home beauty landscape for several years now, but when it comes to devices engineered to treat the mouth, CurrentBody’s LED Lip Perfector is truly the first of its kind. The LED-powered ‘mouthpiece’ is equipped with 56 amber, red, deep red, and infrared bulbs, which work in unison to soften fine lines around the mouth region whilst plumping up deflated lips by stimulating collagen production and jump-starting cell rejuvenation.

The anti-aging, lip-plumping device is equipped with a comfortable silicone piece held in place with your mouth (yes, kind of like a pacifier or mouth guard), and while it feels a bit awkward at first, each treatment session is only three minutes. All you have to do is place the device in your mouth, turn it on, and after three minutes, it’ll automatically turn off. Apply lip balm post-treatment, and you’re good to go!

