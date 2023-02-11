Sat. Feb 11th, 2023
Marjorie Taylor Greene Tried Being Normal, but Quickly Realized It’s Just Not Her Jam

Marjorie Taylor Greene Tried Being Normal, but Quickly Realized It’s Just Not Her Jam

In case you missed her, Marjorie Taylor Greene is back. It didn’t take long either.

After backing establishment Republican Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become speaker in January, she is now safely ensconced in the committees that her loyalty earned, which means the old MTG has returned with a vengeance—in all her QAnon-adjacent glory.

It started with the silly balloon stunt before the State of the Union, picked up when Rep. Greene wore a white fur-trim coat to the event and heckled President Joe Biden (whom she calls a “coward”), and continued Thursday in a classified briefing about the Chinese spy balloon.

