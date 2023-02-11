Sat. Feb 11th, 2023
Still think it’s secure, Joe? 500+ Venezuelan Migrants Cross Southern Border

Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants crossed the US-Mexico border in recent days after rumors circulated that transport to Canada was being offered. Border police reported a 95% drop in encounters with Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans since Biden’s Jan. 5th announcement of a scheme to take in up to 30,000 migrants a month. Sanderson, TX reported a 540% increase in migrants arrested in 2020.

