WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Michael Kurt Pringle, 21, has been charged with murder after Krystal Monks, 19, was found dead at a home in Bundamba, Queensland, on Feb. 4. Pringle initially told police she had fallen out of bed and suffered a head injury, but she died of severe head injuries in hospital. Pringle has been charged with murder, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of used drug paraphernalia. Krystal’s family has started a GoFundMe page to cover funeral costs and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Optimize this title with seo Boyfriend, 21, is charged with murder of teenage girlfriend