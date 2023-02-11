Sat. Feb 11th, 2023
News

Daily Mail Comment: Cut Business Taxes or Risk a Recession

By

Feb 11, 2023 , , , ,
Daily Mail Comment: Cut Business Taxes or Risk a Recession

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Britain has defied predictions of a recession, with public and transport sectors performing the worst in the last quarter of 2022. The government must act to cut taxes or risk a recession. AstraZeneca’s move to Ireland due to high taxes is a warning sign and Jeremy Hunt has promised to cut taxes. Peter Tatchell is a champion of gay rights and deserves recognition for his contribution to making Britain more tolerant. NHS unpaid bills from overseas health tourists is a growing problem and prepayment should be demanded.

Daily Mail Comment: Cut Business Taxes or Risk a Recession

By

Related Post

News

Live: Aid trickles in as death toll from Turkey-Syria quakes surpasses 24,000

Feb 11, 2023
News

Donald Trump Criticizes Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Performance

Feb 11, 2023
News

incident ‘Secret Service Accused of Cover-Up in Hunter Biden Gun Incident: Maybe We Were Asked for a Favor?’

Feb 11, 2023

You missed

News

Live: Aid trickles in as death toll from Turkey-Syria quakes surpasses 24,000

Feb 11, 2023
News

Donald Trump Criticizes Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Performance

Feb 11, 2023
News

incident ‘Secret Service Accused of Cover-Up in Hunter Biden Gun Incident: Maybe We Were Asked for a Favor?’

Feb 11, 2023
News

Biden and Lula vow to defend democracy in the Americas

Feb 11, 2023
Generated by Feedzy