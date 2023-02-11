Matt Schlapp Hires Johnny Depp’s Lawyer to Unmask Sexual Assault Accuser

REUTERS/Marco Bello

According to court documents filed on Thursday, conservative icon Matt Schlapp’s legal team has formally denied that he committed sexual battery against a former Herschel Walker campaign staffer who has accused the CPAC chair of groping his crotch against his will—and he’s asking the court to name the accuser.

Media reports have omitted the accuser’s name at his request, citing concerns for personal and professional retaliation. But Schlapp’s legal team is requesting that the accuser be unmasked, while also pinning the accuser’s injuries on the accuser himself.

“The Schlapps deny that Mr. Schlapp committed sexual battery,” the defense wrote in its response, asking the court to dismiss the case with prejudice. The filings, which come in response to the lawsuit the accuser submitted two weeks ago, also deny the defamation and conspiracy counts, and seek to reclaim legal costs.

