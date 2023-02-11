Matt Gaetz Honors Accused Murderer at Committee Hearing

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters

When members of the House Judiciary Committee convened for their first meeting of the year last week, the new Republican majority instituted a change in procedure: Before every hearing, everyone in the room would recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

The honor of leading the first pledge was given to Corey Beekman, a U.S. Army National Guard combat veteran, who traveled to Capitol Hill at the invitation of his congressman, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

“It is my pleasure and distinct honor to introduce to the committee Staff Sergeant Corey Ryan Beekman, an American hero and a constituent of mine residing in Pensacola, Florida,” Gaetz said. He praised Beekman’s 16 years of military service, his Purple Heart award, and his position on the board of a local gun club.

