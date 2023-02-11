WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Parents in Tasmania are outraged after New Norfolk High School removed toilets and closet doors in an attempt to curb misconduct. The petition started by an angry parent gathered over 450 signatures, claiming students had to wait up to 30 minutes to use the only toilet. Mayor Dracoulis denounced the action and the Department of Education apologized and promised to increase access to toilets. Workers were sent to reinstall the toilets after the wave of outrage from parents.

New Norfolk High School Reinstalls Toilets and Cubicle Doors After School Holidays