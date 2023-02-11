Sat. Feb 11th, 2023
This Texas City Became a Twisted Version of 'Parks and Rec'

This Texas City Became a Twisted Version of ‘Parks and Rec’

Welcome to wild and wacky Godley, Texas, which derives its name not from the Almighty, but from a lumber merchant who donated eight acres for its future site in 1886.

Since then, Godley has grown into a municipality about 2,000 that was outwardly much like many others until late last year, when the resignation of the police chief was followed by the departure en masse of the city administrator, the city attorney and the city secretary. City Hall itself shut down and remains closed due to a staffing shortage.

“It’s like Parks and Rec, but for real, and less funny,” resident Warren Norred wrote on Facebook.

