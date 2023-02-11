WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Judicial Watch obtained 487 pages of documents from the USSS showing internal communications about the 2018 incident in which Hunter Biden’s lover threw his gun in a garbage can. Records suggest the agency may have intervened without leaving any official records. Congress has also criticized the agency for withholding details of Hunter’s security credentials and travel abroad.

incident

‘Secret Service Accused of Cover-Up in Hunter Biden Gun Incident: Maybe We Were Asked for a Favor?’