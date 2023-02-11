Donald Trump Criticizes Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Performance

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Donald Trump launched another attack on pop superstar Rihanna just two days before the We Found Love singer headlined the Super Bowl's halftime show. On his social media platform Truth Social, the ex-president wrote, "Without her "stylist," she would be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!' The show during the Chiefs vs. Eagles game will be Rihanna's first live performance in seven years. The ex-president's anger was sparked after Texan Republican congressman Ronny Jackson urged the NFL to pull Rihanna from Sunday's show after the Barbados singer spray-painted "F**k Donald Trump" on the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas. Jackson, Trump's White House doctor, said in a social media post: "She's made a career out of spewing degenerate filth while vilifying America every chance she gets. Why does the NFL present this nonsense? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime artist!!'In 2019, Rihanna took aim at Trump during his presidency, calling him "the most mentally ill man in America" ​​in an interview with Vogue. In 2020 Rihanna went to the famous Cadillac Ranch in Texas and wrote 'F**k Trump' on a car In his tirade, Trump said Rihanna would be 'nothing' without her stylist and that she had 'no talent' In 2020, Rihanna went to the famous Cadillac Ranch in Texas to commit her act of political protest. The singer posted a photo of her graffiti on Instagram and captioned 'Art'. The message was later black-painted by Trump supporters.One of those supporters, Gray Hodge, told me CAMMR at the time, "Well, I thought it was kind of disrespectful of her to come to our town. This is the heart of Trump country." "Of course she had the right to do it. But as you can see, we came out, we and came out with bigger troops because this is Trump's country," he added. While another supporter who contributed to the cleanup, Angela Wingate, told the station, "I was angry, I mean it was classless, it was rude and it really looked like she was hiding anyway… she covered her face with a hoodie.'She continued, "If you're really proud of what you do, do you cover yourself up?" No.' That wasn't the first time RiRi tackled Trump. In 2018, when she learned that her music was being played at a MAGA gathering, she tweeted, "Won't be long…neither me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic gatherings." Rihanna will perform live again on Sunday for the first time in seven years at the Super Bowl show In 2019, Rihanna said, 'The most mentally ill person in America right now seems to be the president'A year later, Rihanna took aim at Trump in an interview with Vogue. When the subject of the mass shootings came up in the piece, Rihanna spoke to Trump's responses by never raising the issue of guns, instead blaming massacres on mental health issues. "It's devastating," she said. "People are being killed with weapons of war that they buy legally. This is just not normal. That should never, ever be normal.'And the fact that it's classified as something different because of their skin color? It's a slap in the face. It's completely racist.'She continues, "Put an Arab man with the same gun in that same Walmart and there is no way Trump will sit there and publicly address it as a mental health issue."The most mentally ill person in America right now seems to be the president." During a media preview Thursday ahead of Sunday's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, the music superstar and new mom said her performance — her first live event in seven years — feels "like it could have been only now." . The singer said she was initially unsure about taking on the challenge of performing at a time when she was three months postpartum and wondered "do I have to make these kinds of important decisions now?" I might regret this.' "But when you become a mom, something happens that makes you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything," Rihanna said. The Super Bowl is one of the largest venues in the world. As scary as that was, having not been on stage in seven years, there is something exciting about the challenge of it all."

Donald Trump Criticizes Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Performance