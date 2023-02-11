Sat. Feb 11th, 2023
Optimize: Matthew Sean Donaldson’s Chilling Diary Entries Before Bludgeoning Sydney Sex Worker

Matthew Donaldson wrote on his to-do list “practice kill” before attacking a sex worker with a hammer in a Sydney hotel room. The attack left her with severe brain damage and skull fractures. He had read nine articles about killing women and brought a suitcase of items to the hotel room. Doctors’ reports revealed he had anxiety, autism, depression and a possible sexual sadistic disorder. He pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in March.

