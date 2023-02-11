Michael Burry, BlackRock and Morgan Stanley have warned the stocks rally won’t last. Here’s why they have little faith in the market’s best start to a year since 2019

Stocks have started the year with their best rally since 2019 – but analysts are warning the bull run won’t last.

US stocks have enjoyed a “surprisingly good start” to the year, with benchmark indexes like the S&P 500 rallying.

The equity gains have been driven mainly by expectations that the Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates this year.

But bearish investors like Michael Burry are warning the market could be wrong. Here’s why.

US stocks just had their best start to a year since 2019 – a stark contrast from the mood only weeks ago, when investors were angst-ridden about surging interest rates and the threat of a recession.

The benchmark S&P 500 index is up almost 6% so far in 2023, after a 17% slump last year that was the worst since the 2008 credit crisis. Its advance last month was the best for a January in four years.

The recent rally has been powered mainly by hopes that rapidly cooling US inflation will allow the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates or even start cutting them this year.

But the party isn’t going to last, according to a growing chorus of market voices.

Last week, perpetually skeptical “Big Short” investor Michael Burry issued a grave warning to investors that summed up his market view in a single one-word tweet: “Sell.”

Top economists David Rosenberg and Jeremy Siegel have also warned that stocks’ early-year gains will likely prove short-lived.

Rosenberg warned Monday that the S&P 500 could plummet as much as 30% once the fear of a Fed-fueled recession sets in. Siegel has said the Dow Jones Industrial Average could shed 1,000 points once investors realize the Fed could deliver more aggressive rate hikes to crush inflation that’s still running way clear of its 2% target.

The US central bank has boosted its benchmark rate by a staggering 450 basis points since last March to contain inflation. While the pace of price increases has declined from the 40-year peak hit last summer, it still remains historically high at 6.5%.

As a currency analyst, Rabobank’s Jane Foley spends much of her time scrutinizing the Fed – and she told Insider that investors expecting rate cuts this year are probably kidding themselves.

“You could say that the market has already made its mind up on the Fed and is now expecting a cut before the end of the year,” she said. “But taking off the last few points of inflation is going to be tough – we find ourselves in a camp where we believe central banks will have to keep rates higher for longer, and at some point, the market might have to adjust to that.”

Still, a section of the market sees rate cuts as a strong probability, based on the argument that the Fed will have to ease policy to support the economy during a widely anticipated recession.

Money markets are relaying investor expectations that the monetary authority will start lowering borrowing costs in late 2023, the CME Group’s Fedwatch Tool shows, based on US interest-rate futures prices. Falling rates tend to support stocks by boosting the future cash flows that make up part of their valuations.

“We’re in complete agreement with the market – that we’ll see a recession through much of the developing world that leads to interest rate cuts at some point in 2023,” Investec’s chief economist Philip Lee told Insider in a recent interview. “There’ll be some stimulus for the economy before the end of the year.”

For BlackRock iShares’ Karim Chedid, this year’s stock rally reflects investors’ blind adherence to a tired old playbook where the Fed eases up on its inflation fight to bail out slumping equities.

“In the past, we could rely on the central bank put when macro fundamentals deteriorate – today, we’re in a very different environment,” he told Insider in a recent interview. “Central banks are focused on one thing, which is price stability.”

Morgan Stanley’s chief equity strategist Mike Wilson, who in late 2022 predicted that US stocks could plunge by 24% in the first half half of this year, noted in a recent research report that the market was enjoying a “surprisingly good start”.

But the rally was unlikely to last, he said, adding that “investors seem to have forgotten the cardinal rule of `Don’t fight the Fed‘.”

