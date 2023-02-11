WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Rescue teams, including the Turkish military, have been working tirelessly to locate survivors and provide aid to the affected areas. Photos show the moment a mother and her child were rescued 117 hours after the earthquake in Turkey. Thousands of people are rescued every day, while looters are arrested and beaten by security personnel and irate citizens.

earthquake

Rescuers Pull Mother, 35, and Daughter, 6, from Rubble of Collapsed Building 117 Hours After Earthquake