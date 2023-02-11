WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Former Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead has been rapped by advertising watchdogs for failing to disclose that Vodafone had given her free Wimbledon tickets. She had posted photos from the tournament’s hospitality suite wearing a Vodafone lanyard and pointing to their logo, and thanked Vodafone for her day out. Vodafone said she was not paid for the post, but the Advertising Standards Authority concluded that the tickets and hospitality constituted payment, and that the posts were intended as advertisements. The ASA banned the posts and instructed Vodafone and Ms Felstead to ensure future ads were clearly identified with #ad.

Made in Chelsea’s Binky Felstead Rapped by Advertising Watchdogs for Vodafone Endorsement