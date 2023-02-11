Sat. Feb 11th, 2023
Sarah-Jane Honeywell, 49, Poses Topless in Red Underwear for Photoshoot

Sarah-Jane Honeywell, a former CBeebies host, showed off her enviable figure in a topless photo taken just before she was about to “jump in the shower.” She admitted it was taken by her son, Indiana, five, as she ran into the living room to get something for her oldest son Phoenix, seven. In December 2021, she discussed her firing from CBeebies and talked about her problems with drugs and alcohol. She was in Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous after landing a role in Cats: The Musical and said getting sober “changed her life” and it was the “best thing” she’s ever done. She is now married to Hollyoaks actor Ayden Callaghan and has two sons.

