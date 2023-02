Right-wing protesters clashed with counter-demonstrators outside Tate Britain in London over a drag queen story hour for children. Aida H Dee, the drag queen, was hired by Tate to read stories to children aged 3-11, and her real name is Sab Samuel. Emma Nicholson, a Conservative party member, wrote an open letter to the Tate’s board of trustees, expressing her disapproval. Police were present to keep the groups apart, and banners and t-shirts with slogans were seen.

