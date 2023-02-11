Sat. Feb 11th, 2023
News

West Ham vs Chelsea: Players Take Knee in Support of No Room For Racism

Players in West Ham’s clash with Chelsea on Saturday knelt before kick-off to support the No Room For Racism campaign. The Premier League captains decided to spread the gesture across several games rather than before each game. The No Room For Racism campaign aims to show that discrimination won’t be tolerated in football and society, and the gesture has received criticism in the past. The campaign has sparked conversations about racism and is raising awareness of the problems people are going through.

