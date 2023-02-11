Optimize this title with seo TK Maxx and Homesense are closing stores in another blow to the High Street

TK Maxx and Homesense are closing stores in the UK due to the struggling economy. Edinburgh’s Meadowbank TK Maxx will close on February 15 and Homesense stores in Manchester and Swansea will close at the end of March. The closures come amid more trouble for the high street, with TK Maxx having 352 stores in the UK and 77 Homesense stores across the country. Workers will be offered jobs in other local stores and a new TK Maxx and Homesense store will open in Llanelli. New stores and a logistics center are planned for Crewe.

