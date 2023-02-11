Sat. Feb 11th, 2023
News

South African Rapper AKA Shot Dead in Potential Hit

By

Feb 11, 2023 , , ,
South African Rapper AKA Shot Dead in Potential Hit

Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Along with one other man, South African rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, was shot and killed by two armed assailants on Friday night outside a restaurant in Durban, South Africa, the New York Times reports.

Forbes, born in Cape Town, made his debut in 2010 with the singles “I Want It All” and “Victory Lap” and went on to release several acclaimed albums, including Levels, Touch My Blood and Bhovamania, Mass Country.

His output was partially influenced by the American rap music he’d first become exposed to at private school in Johannesburg, as well as by Nigerian Afrobeats collaborators and uniquely South African genres like kwaito and amapiano.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

By

Related Post

News

Muslims descend on police station in Pakistan to grab blasphemy suspect and lynch him outside

Feb 11, 2023
News

Son Heung-min rues Tottenham loss after Antonio Conte’s side lose to Leicester

Feb 11, 2023
News

Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott on his relationship with Mitch McConnell after a failed challenge to lead Senate Republicans: ‘Well, he just kicked me off a committee. So that was pretty petty.’

Feb 11, 2023

You missed

News

Muslims descend on police station in Pakistan to grab blasphemy suspect and lynch him outside

Feb 11, 2023
News

Son Heung-min rues Tottenham loss after Antonio Conte’s side lose to Leicester

Feb 11, 2023
News

Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott on his relationship with Mitch McConnell after a failed challenge to lead Senate Republicans: ‘Well, he just kicked me off a committee. So that was pretty petty.’

Feb 11, 2023
News

Post Title

Feb 11, 2023
Generated by Feedzy