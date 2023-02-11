The Last of Us Clicker Guide: Learn How to Click

No, it’s actually kind of fun. It’s like a game. Misty Lee is an improv comedian and voice actor who helped create the sound of The Last of Us’ clickers. She studied at Second City in Los Angeles, trained in dentistry, and is the voice of Princess Leia in Star Wars Battlefront. Lee provided the eerie click sound for the game in 2013 and HBO’s The Last of Us in 2020. She taught Phil Kovats how to make the noise and it’s become a marketable skill. Lee loves getting into character and getting “down and dirty” with her sound effects.

