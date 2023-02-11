Sat. Feb 11th, 2023
South African Rapper AKA Killed in Durban Shooting

South African rap artist Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA, was shot and killed along with his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane while walking to their car in Durban. His parents Tony and Lynn Forbes expressed sadness at his passing. Forbes had won multiple awards, been nominated for a BET Award and an MTV Europe Music Award, and had been performing at a club the night of his death. Gun violence in South Africa is a major issue with an estimated 30 people killed with guns daily and several recent shootings.

