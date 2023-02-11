How Princess Diana, Honorary Eagles Fan, Got Her Iconic Jacket

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Shutterstock
Everybody’s looking forward to the main event this weekend: Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half Time show, of course. But with the Kansas City Chiefs set to face the Philadelphia Eagles, one particularly iconic Eagles fan comes to mind: Diana, Princess of Wales, street style goddess and, while she was alive, a frequent rocker of a memorable, Eagles jacket.
The New York Post has the novel history behind the Princess’s surprising sartorial choice, which has always raised a bunch of questions: Was she secretly an American football fan? Where did she get the jacket?
Marnie Schneider, the daughter of a former owner of the Eagles, told CBS Philadelphia that Diana had connected with Jackie Edelstein, a former statistician for the football team, at the funeral for Diana’s friend Grace Kelly, who eventually became Princess of Monaco but was born and raised in Philly.