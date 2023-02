Creators of true crime podcasts and YouTube channels have been accused of downplaying Nicola Bulley’s disappearance. They have been criticized for discussing the ongoing investigation with little regard for Ms Bulley’s loved ones. Last week, Lancashire Police called the level of online speculation about her disappearance ‘totally unacceptable’. The true-crime genre has exploded in popularity, but some have questioned its ethics, accusing content creators of turning real crime into entertainment.

