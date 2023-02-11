Sat. Feb 11th, 2023
Lily James joins Cameo for two weeks to raise funds for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

Nearly 200 celebrities have joined Cameo for two weeks to raise money for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. The promotion will run through February 26 with celebrities such as Lily James, Mira Sorvino, Melissa Joan Hart, Christina Milian, Tori Spelling, and Maggie Wheeler, as well as various athletes, models and reality TV stars. Funds will go to Choose Love, providing refugees and displaced persons with life-saving supplies and legal advice. So far, more than 25,000 people have died and over 20 million have been affected. Photos of rescue missions, grieving families, and reunions of pets bring the tragedy to life.

