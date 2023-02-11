Post Title

In recent years, boys’ schools have been subject to scandal and debate. A decline in the number of segregated schools has been observed, with the number of private segregated schools falling over the past decade. Boys’ schools now make up 7% of the state’s 511 private schools, down from 9% in 2012. There is debate on the issue, with NSW Labor promising a co-educational school in each catchment area, and Catholic schools leading a co-ed movement. Research suggests that academic differences between single-sex and co-ed schools are trivial, and co-ed schools promote positive social development. Debate on boys’ schools continues.

