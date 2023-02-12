Robert Kraft says Jeff Bezos would be a ‘great owner’ of Washington Commanders as Dan Snyder reportedly awaits higher bids

Bezos has often been linked as a potential buyer for the Washington Commanders.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Fox Business that Jeff Bezos would be a “great owner.”

Bezos repeatedly has been mentioned as a possible buyer of the Washington Commanders.

However, Commanders owner Dan Snyder reportedly is waiting for bids to cross the $7 billion mark.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said that Jeff Bezos would make a “great owner” in the NFL, amid reports that the Amazon founder is among bidders to purchase Dan Snyder’s controlling stake in the Washington Commanders.

“For those of us that are privileged to own NFL franchises,” Kraft said in an interview with Fox Business’s Neil Cavuto that aired Thursday. “It’s the one thing I believe more than anything that builds community, and we need good operating people in their individual towns, and I think Jeff would be a great owner.”

Reports have emerged over the last several months that Snyder is considering a sale of his stake in the franchise, and Bezos’ name has frequently come up as a potential buyer.

Bezos was asked about the report in a CNN interview in November, and said, “we’ll just have to wait and see.”

The billionaire was not among those who made a bid late last year in the first round, during which the highest bid was reportedly $6.3 billion, according to Front Office Sports.

Front Office Sports also recently reported that the sale is being complicated by a variety of factors, including the report that Snyder is waiting for a bid to cross the $7 billion mark.

A sale price that high would dwarf any other sports team purchase in history, over $2 billion more expensive than the most recent sales of $4 billion for the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, and $4.65 billion for the Denver Broncos.

Also complicating a potential Bezos bid are reports that Snyder is opposed to selling the team to the man who owns the Washington Post. The Post has published several damning reports on the workplace culture of the franchise, including various sexual harassment claims against Snyder and others that led to a congressional investigation, and Snyder’s suspension.

People close to Bezos have denied New York Post reports claiming that he could potentially sell the Washington Post in order to buy the Commanders.

In addition to Bezos, rapper and businessman Jay-Z, NBA superstar Kevin Durant, and several other billionaires have been linked to the Commanders as potential buyers, including some who already own franchises like John Henry, owner of the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins.

At his annual press conference before the Super Bowl, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said this week that the Commanders are still in the process of searching for a buyer, and the league’s other owners would review any proposals for new ownership if one is submitted.

Goodell also did not provide an update on the NFL’s ongoing investigation into the toxic workplace claims, which is being led by former SEC chair Mary Jo White.

