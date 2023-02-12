Harry Styles and Sam Smith Got Weird at the BRIT Awards

MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA

Logic tells us that musicians are somehow even weirder than actors, who are themselves some of the weirdest people on earth, so it stands to reason that red carpet fashion at music awards shows is many times weirder than the couture you generally spot at the Oscars.

Fresh off his somewhat-baffling Album of the Year win at the Grammys, UK heartthrob Harry Styles pulled up to Saturday’s BRIT Awards wearing a black velvet suit which flared at the hips and below the knee.

His pièce de résistance, though, was the enormous black velvet rosette affixed to his neck, which made him look rather like a fancy Pomeranian whose owner refers to it as her “child.”

