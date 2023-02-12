Sun. Feb 12th, 2023
President Biden says he’d be ‘sleeping alone’ if he wasn’t a Philadelphia Eagles fan alongside his ‘Philly girl’ wife, Jill Biden

First lady Jill Biden.

AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File

President Biden joked that he’d be “sleeping alone” if he wasn’t an Eagles fan alongside his wife.
First lady Jill Biden, who grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs, is a longtime fan of the team.
“I mean, it’s — it’s really absolutely amazing. I mean, the certitude,” he said of his wife’s faith in the team.

First lady Jill Biden, whom President Joe Biden calls a true “Philly girl,” loves the Philadelphia Eagles.

So with the Eagles set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, he couldn’t help but remark on her longtime football fandom this week.

Biden, a native of Scranton, Pa., represented nearby Delaware in the Senate for 36 years before serving as vice president and then as president.

But Jill Biden, who graduated from high school in the Philadelphia suburbs, doesn’t play around when it comes to her team.

And the president knows he can’t forget it.

Last week, Biden joked that “I’d be sleeping alone” if he wasn’t a fan of the team alongside his wife.

“You all think I’m kidding,” he quipped at a Philadelphia fundraiser last week. “No, those are no joke. No, I am not kidding.”

“I mean, it’s — it’s really absolutely amazing. I mean, the certitude,” Biden said of his wife’s belief that the Eagles will win the championship this year.

The first lady will travel to Arizona to attend Sunday’s game.

Read the original article on Business Insider

