Sun. Feb 12th, 2023
George Santos makes George Costanza look honest

Feb 12, 2023 , , , ,
George Santos makes George Costanza look honest

George Santos, a Republican congressman, lied to voters to get elected and is now in high demand for his notorious lying. He claims he had to lie to get the GOP nomination, but is still being investigated by law enforcement in two countries. Despite the 78% of voters in his district calling for his resignation, the GOP is sticking with him. Democrats are voting to remove him, while the Nassau GOP is calling for his resignation. The House has only removed 5 members in 234 years, so it is unlikely Santos will be removed.

