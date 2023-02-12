Sun. Feb 12th, 2023
BREAKING: ‘Unidentified Object’ Over Canada Shot Down, Trudeau Says

NORTHERN CANADA – On Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada announced in a tweet that he had ordered the shooting down of an unidentified object that was flying at high altitude and had entered Canadian airspace.

According to Trudeau, the object was shot down by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) over the Yukon region. He also stated that both Canadian and American aircraft were deployed and a U.S. F-22 fighter successfully fired at the object.

In addition, Trudeau informed the public that he had a conversation with President Joe Biden on Saturday and that the Canadian forces will be taking charge of the recovery operation of the object.

I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object.

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 11, 2023

Earlier in the day, NORAD had confirmed that they were keeping a watchful eye on a high altitude airborne object in northern Canada and that military aircraft from Alaska and Canada were operating in the area.

The nature and identity of the object remains unclear, and it’s uncertain if it is linked to the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was seen last week or another object that was shot down over Alaska on Friday.

