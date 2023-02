LeBron James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record on Tuesday, but a sore ankle has sidelined him for the Lakers’ game against the Warriors tonight. James was honored by the franchise at a pregame ceremony and medical imaging revealed no major damage. He has averaged 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 44 games this season. Warriors star Stephen Curry is also out with a left leg injury.

Post navigation