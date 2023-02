Superintendent of a New Jersey school district where a 14-year-old girl committed suicide after a video of her being bullied went viral has resigned. Adriana Kuch, a freshman at Central Regional High School, was the victim of a premeditated bullying incident involving four of her classmates. The girls were suspended and charged in the incident. The superintendent resigned a day after Adriana’s funeral services were held, following interviews that prompted the school board to take action.

