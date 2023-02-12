Sun. Feb 12th, 2023
Next Level Skin: Sydney sisters create million-dollar natural skincare line to cure acne and eczema

Sydney sisters Nel Mokhtar and Palvasha Naziry created Next Level Skin, a natural skincare line that has surpassed $1 million in sales just 15 months after launching. The range includes Ultra Healing Balm, Supercharged Facial Oil, and Deep Cleanse Clay Mask, which range in price from $55 to $65 and are hailed as miracle cures. The natural ingredients, such as calendula oil, cucumber seed oil and Moroccan lava clay, have amazing results on a wide range of issues from eczema and acne to normal signs of aging. Customers have left rave reviews for the products and the brand has spread through word of mouth. Nel and Palvasha have been humbled by the success of their skincare line.

