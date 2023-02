Hugo Burnand, a 59-year-old photographer, will be the official snapper at King Charles’ coronation on May 6. He is well-known for his majestic photos of William and Kate’s wedding in 2011, and Charles and Camilla’s wedding six years prior. Photos taken at the coronation will reflect both traditional and modern aspects, and Buckingham Palace has stated that the service will be led by the monarch and look to the future. Preparations for the event have been underway for months.

