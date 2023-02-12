Controversial Diabetes Drug ‘Skinny Jab’ to Be Marketed in UK

A diabetes drug called semaglutide, which was controversially used by Hollywood A-listers to help them slim down quickly, is set to launch in the UK as a weight-loss option. Currently it is only licensed for treating weight-related diseases such as diabetes, but its side effect of helping users shed pounds quickly has led to a large ‘off-label’ market. The drug, which will be sold by Boots, is injected once a week and acts like a chemical gastric band, suppressing appetite and helping users lose an average of 16 percent of their body weight in a year. The drug has been called “Hollywood’s worst-kept secret” due to its popularity among celebrities. Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer, does not support off-label prescribing and Boots has said it should only be used alongside a reduced-calorie diet, increased exercise, and healthy lifestyle choices.

Post navigation