Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, was seen dancing with actress Tiffany Haddish at a party in Phoenix. Other A-list celebrities were in attendance, including Paul Rudd, Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Diplo, and Kevin Hart. Kraft’s wife, Dr. Dana Blumberg, was not present. Kraft said he would do anything to get legendary quarterback Tom Brady to retire as a Patriot. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is also considering buying the Washington Commanders NFL team.

Post navigation