Halle Berry posts hilarious Instagram video of her falling down onstage at a charity event

Halle Berry shared a hilarious video of her taking a fall while walking to the stage at a charity event. She encouraged her 8.1 million Instagram followers to donate to Looking Beyond LA, a charity that raises money for children with special needs. After recovering from her fall, she took the stage and spoke about her new role as chief communications officer of Pendulum Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on metabolic health. She is passionate about providing people with the latest information on metabolic health and is excited to be part of the team.

