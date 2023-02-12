Sun. Feb 12th, 2023
News

How ‘Twitter Files’ Hearing Turned Into a Dumpster Fire for GOP

By

Feb 12, 2023 , , , ,
How ‘Twitter Files’ Hearing Turned Into a Dumpster Fire for GOP

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Republicans on Capitol Hill last week were keen to score points against Democrats by pushing the narrative that the federal government was working with Twitter to censor a New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

However, in the process they conceded a spectacular own goal as it was revealed that it was in fact former president Donald Trump who had reached out to Twitter to have tweets removed that he found offensive—including one where model Chrissy Teigen called him a “pussy ass bitch.”

Mike Masnick, founder and editor of the Techdirt blog, told The New Abnormal, the GOP was foolish to think the move wouldn’t backfire in the way that they did.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

By

Related Post

News

Live: Turkey-Syria quake death toll expected to double, according to UN chief

Feb 12, 2023
News

Wollongong motorcyclist allegedly busted with $20,000 worth of ICE after high-speed NSW Police chase

Feb 12, 2023
News

Teenager dies after falling at waterfall in the ACT

Feb 12, 2023

You missed

News

Live: Turkey-Syria quake death toll expected to double, according to UN chief

Feb 12, 2023
News

Wollongong motorcyclist allegedly busted with $20,000 worth of ICE after high-speed NSW Police chase

Feb 12, 2023
News

Teenager dies after falling at waterfall in the ACT

Feb 12, 2023
News

Hunter Biden warns Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and 11 others to preserve records for potential litigation following laptop scandal

Feb 12, 2023
Generated by Feedzy