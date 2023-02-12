How ‘Twitter Files’ Hearing Turned Into a Dumpster Fire for GOP

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Republicans on Capitol Hill last week were keen to score points against Democrats by pushing the narrative that the federal government was working with Twitter to censor a New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

However, in the process they conceded a spectacular own goal as it was revealed that it was in fact former president Donald Trump who had reached out to Twitter to have tweets removed that he found offensive—including one where model Chrissy Teigen called him a “pussy ass bitch.”

Mike Masnick, founder and editor of the Techdirt blog, told The New Abnormal, the GOP was foolish to think the move wouldn’t backfire in the way that they did.

