Is This Rustic Southern European Booze the Next Mezcal?

The Rakija Museum is only 15 miles from the center of Belgrade, but it can take an hour to get there if your taxi driver hasn’t been there before. It’s up a network of roads that are so narrow and hilly and unmarked that at some points, GoogleMaps can’t even be bothered. Occasionally you’ll pass a tractor or a fruit stand, but for the most part, the landscape looks the same as it did 100 years ago.

The taxi driver can be forgiven, though. Locals don’t really need to go to the Rakija Museum. Spend a few days in Belgrade and it feels like the whole city is a rakija museum. From fine dining restaurants to cocktail bars to kafanas, the Balkan answer to the pub, you can try a variety of the native fruit brandy.(This is a good moment to note that brandy is any alcohol distilled from fruit, so Cognac, Armagnac, Pisco and applejack all fall under the classification.)

Sljivovica, the most common rakija, is distilled from plums, one of Serbia’s main exports, and it’s so integral to the local culture that in December it was inscribed on UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. But rakija can also be made from quince, pear, apricot, apple or even grapes. Ask anyone about it—young or old—and they’ll tell you about the person (typically a grandfather or uncle) in their family who makes it on an improvised still in their kitchen. And probably about how another family member (typically a grandmother) administered tiny amounts of it to them as a child to treat everything from cuts to colds. These days, however, a generation that watched a grandparent or uncle casually cook up šljiva at home is fine-tuning the recipe and turning the age-old craft into a modern business. Quality rakija is easier than ever to find on the shelves throughout Serbia today. And it’s starting to arrive in the U.S., too

