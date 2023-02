.com-super-bowl-celebration-chiefs-eagles-fans-charles-barkley-big-bet-damar-hamlin-jay-z-drake (50 words)

Damar Hamlin, Jay-Z, Drake and Charles Barkley are in Phoenix for a star-studded Super Bowl celebration. Barkley is set to bet $100,000 on the game, while fans of the Chiefs and Eagles descend on Arizona. DJ Khaled, Odell Beckham Jr., Kevin Durant and Quavo were also seen at the party.

Post navigation