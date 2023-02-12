Sun. Feb 12th, 2023
Australia finance guru Christopher Joye of Coolabah Capital warns Barefoot Investor Scott Pape

Australia finance guru Christopher Joye of Coolabah Capital warns Barefoot Investor Scott Pape

Christopher Joye, co-founder of Coolabah Capital, made three predictions about interest rate hikes and the fall in real estate prices. He believes the Reserve Bank will raise rates three more times, leading to an economic crisis and a further 5-10% drop in house prices. Aussie Home Loans founder John Symond also predicts house prices won’t rise again until 2024, when the RBA is forced to cut interest rates. Banks may not pass on the full rate cuts due to global funding costs. Mr Symond was critical of the RBA for raising rates nine times despite promising to hold them for 2021.

