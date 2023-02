Origin Energy made an embarrassing backslide after offering Tesla and other EV owners five hours of free electricity a day to charge their vehicles. The plan was quickly withdrawn because it had been activated too early. Origin Energy will announce more details soon and the plan will be available in “a few weeks”. It will offer free electricity between 10am and 3pm and 6c/kWh solar feed-in tariff. People will need to register with their electric vehicle registration number to participate.

