Sun. Feb 12th, 2023
News

Readers sound off on criticizing Israel, NATO expansion and Burt Bacharach

By

Feb 12, 2023 , , , , ,
Readers sound off on criticizing Israel, NATO expansion and Burt Bacharach

Summarize: Jonathan Jacoby’s article discusses the difference between criticism of Israel and anti-Semitism. It is anti-Semitic to treat Israel differently due to its Jewish nature, but a double standard is only anti-Semitic if it is based on Israel’s Jewishness. The UN suggests a shift to plant-based diets to reduce emissions, while NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe could be a factor in the Ukrainian war. Taxing religious organizations and their leaders could help repair the NYC budget. People paid tribute to Burt Bacharach, while others discussed Marjorie Taylor Greene and the current president.

By

Related Post

News

Graphic video evidence shows Russia suffering catastrophic losses of ’31 armoured vehicles’

Feb 12, 2023
News

What’s next for Halo?

Feb 12, 2023
News

You still can get a ticket to the Super Bowl on game day, but it’ll cost you

Feb 12, 2023

You missed

News

Graphic video evidence shows Russia suffering catastrophic losses of ’31 armoured vehicles’

Feb 12, 2023
News

What’s next for Halo?

Feb 12, 2023
News

You still can get a ticket to the Super Bowl on game day, but it’ll cost you

Feb 12, 2023
News

Hyundai launches ‘no commitment’ electric vehicle monthly subscription – here’s why it’s different from leasing

Feb 12, 2023
Generated by Feedzy