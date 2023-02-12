Readers sound off on criticizing Israel, NATO expansion and Burt Bacharach

Summarize: Jonathan Jacoby’s article discusses the difference between criticism of Israel and anti-Semitism. It is anti-Semitic to treat Israel differently due to its Jewish nature, but a double standard is only anti-Semitic if it is based on Israel’s Jewishness. The UN suggests a shift to plant-based diets to reduce emissions, while NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe could be a factor in the Ukrainian war. Taxing religious organizations and their leaders could help repair the NYC budget. People paid tribute to Burt Bacharach, while others discussed Marjorie Taylor Greene and the current president.

