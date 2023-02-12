Take a look inside this $11.5 million penthouse in London’s financial hub that features a spiral staircase and a hidden garden

The penthouse is located in Canary Wharf, one of London’s financial hubs, and is a short walk from JPMorgan and Citi’s offices.

Getty Images

The duplex apartments were designed by Pritzker-prize-winning practice Herzog & de Meuron, with fixtures and furniture by Tom Dixon’s Design Research Studio.

Canary Wharf is home to skyscrapers housing big banks such as Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, HSBC, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley.

The redevelopment of the former docklands district began in the 1980s. It’s now a second financial hub in addition to the City of London, which has limited office space and restrictions on high-rise construction.

The 244-meter skyscraper at One Canada Square, topped by a pyramid, was the first tower to be completed in 1990.