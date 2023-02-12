Sun. Feb 12th, 2023
News

Take a look inside this $11.5 million penthouse in London’s financial hub that features a spiral staircase and a hidden garden

By

Feb 12, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,
Take a look inside this $11.5 million penthouse in London’s financial hub that features a spiral staircase and a hidden garden

The hidden garden is a feature of an $11.5 million penthouse in east London.

Canary Wharf Group

This $11.5 million duplex apartment in London’s Canary Wharf features a hidden garden.
The 3,900-square-foot penthouse on the 56th floor also has a sculpted spiral staircase.
The luxury residence is located a short distance from JPMorgan and Citi’s offices.

The penthouse is located in Canary Wharf, one of London’s financial hubs, and is a short walk from JPMorgan and Citi’s offices.

Getty Images

The duplex apartments were designed by Pritzker-prize-winning practice Herzog & de Meuron, with fixtures and furniture by Tom Dixon’s Design Research Studio. 

Canary Wharf is home to skyscrapers housing big banks such as Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, HSBC, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley.

The redevelopment of the former docklands district began in the 1980s. It’s now a second financial hub in addition to the City of London, which has limited office space and restrictions on high-rise construction.

The 244-meter skyscraper at One Canada Square, topped by a pyramid, was the first tower to be completed in 1990. 

The £9.5 million ($11.5 million) duplex apartment is located on the 56th floor of One Park Drive.

Canary Wharf Group, Insider

Brian De’ath, head of residential sales at Canary Wharf Group, told Insider that potential buyers had “an eye for design and architectural brilliance, alongside a desire for privacy.”

This penthouse is the largest of six others that start at 1,637 square feet.

One Park Drive has 484 apartments and is the signature building of Wood Wharf, a 23 acre site that will also feature office and retail space. 

The penthouses are priced at £3.9 million ($4.7 million) to £9.5 million ($11.5 million).

Canary Wharf Group

The 3,900-square-foot apartment’s centerpiece is a sculpted spiral staircase…

Canary Wharf Group

… along with a hidden internal garden.

Canary Wharf Group

Designed by Herzog & de Meuron and structural engineers AKT, the staircases act as a centerpiece to all seven penthouse apartments. Each one also has an internal garden.

It is the first UK residential project for Herzog & de Meuron, a Swiss firm best known for projects including the Tate Modern art gallery in London and the Bird’s Nest Olympic stadium in Beijing, China. 

Many of the pieces including ceramics, sculptures, and artworks featured in the penthouses were custom-made by Tom Dixon’s studio.

The kitchen cabinets are made of wood, giving an earthy feel to the minimalist design.

Canary Wharf Group

Tom Dixon says that each room has been “meticulously curated.”

Canary Wharf Group

The formal dining area offers stunning views from floor-to-ceiling windows.

Canary Wharf Group

The staircase provides access to the upper level, where the four bedrooms are located.

Canary Wharf Group

The interior design is intended to lure residents’ gaze inwards in addition to admiring the views over London.

Canary Wharf Group

The hidden garden is located on the upper level of the apartment.

Canary Wharf Group

The bathrooms have curved walls finished in a warm, polished Moroccan plaster. Some open directly on to the courtyard gardens.

Canary Wharf Group

Residents of One Park Drive can enjoy the luxury of a 24-hour concierge, an 18-seat cinema room with bar, a library, and a lounge on the ground floor.

Canary Wharf Group

There is also a residents-only health club with gym, 20-meter swimming pool, sauna, and steam room.

Canary Wharf Group

Read the original article on Business Insider

By

Related Post

News

Graphic video evidence shows Russia suffering catastrophic losses of ’31 armoured vehicles’

Feb 12, 2023
News

What’s next for Halo?

Feb 12, 2023
News

You still can get a ticket to the Super Bowl on game day, but it’ll cost you

Feb 12, 2023

You missed

News

Graphic video evidence shows Russia suffering catastrophic losses of ’31 armoured vehicles’

Feb 12, 2023
News

What’s next for Halo?

Feb 12, 2023
News

You still can get a ticket to the Super Bowl on game day, but it’ll cost you

Feb 12, 2023
News

Hyundai launches ‘no commitment’ electric vehicle monthly subscription – here’s why it’s different from leasing

Feb 12, 2023
Generated by Feedzy