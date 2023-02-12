Take a look inside this $11.5 million penthouse in London’s financial hub that features a spiral staircase and a hidden garden

The hidden garden is a feature of an $11.5 million penthouse in east London.
This $11.5 million duplex apartment in London’s Canary Wharf features a hidden garden.
The 3,900-square-foot penthouse on the 56th floor also has a sculpted spiral staircase.
The luxury residence is located a short distance from JPMorgan and Citi’s offices.
The duplex apartments were designed by Pritzker-prize-winning practice Herzog & de Meuron, with fixtures and furniture by Tom Dixon’s Design Research Studio.
Canary Wharf is home to skyscrapers housing big banks such as Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, HSBC, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley.
The redevelopment of the former docklands district began in the 1980s. It’s now a second financial hub in addition to the City of London, which has limited office space and restrictions on high-rise construction.
The 244-meter skyscraper at One Canada Square, topped by a pyramid, was the first tower to be completed in 1990.
Brian De’ath, head of residential sales at Canary Wharf Group, told Insider that potential buyers had “an eye for design and architectural brilliance, alongside a desire for privacy.”
This penthouse is the largest of six others that start at 1,637 square feet.
One Park Drive has 484 apartments and is the signature building of Wood Wharf, a 23 acre site that will also feature office and retail space.
Designed by Herzog & de Meuron and structural engineers AKT, the staircases act as a centerpiece to all seven penthouse apartments. Each one also has an internal garden.
It is the first UK residential project for Herzog & de Meuron, a Swiss firm best known for projects including the Tate Modern art gallery in London and the Bird’s Nest Olympic stadium in Beijing, China.
Many of the pieces including ceramics, sculptures, and artworks featured in the penthouses were custom-made by Tom Dixon’s studio.
